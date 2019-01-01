Catalent Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company focuses on advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The vast majority of Catalent's sales are generated in the United States, followed by Europe and the rest of the world. Most of the company's sales are derived from branded drug products. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. It operates in four operating segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.