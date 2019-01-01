QQQ
Range
96.61 - 98.58
Vol / Avg.
388K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
95.43 - 142.64
Mkt Cap
17.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
98.06
P/E
30.11
EPS
0.53
Shares
179.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Catalent Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company focuses on advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The vast majority of Catalent's sales are generated in the United States, followed by Europe and the rest of the world. Most of the company's sales are derived from branded drug products. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. It operates in four operating segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.900 0.0700
REV1.150B1.217B67.000M

Catalent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Catalent (CTLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Catalent's (CTLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Catalent (CTLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting CTLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.81% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Catalent (CTLT)?

A

The stock price for Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) is $97.44 last updated Today at 4:56:57 PM.

Q

Does Catalent (CTLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Catalent.

Q

When is Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) reporting earnings?

A

Catalent’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Catalent (CTLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Catalent.

Q

What sector and industry does Catalent (CTLT) operate in?

A

Catalent is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.