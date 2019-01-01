Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd is a Chinese investment holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in the transportation and sale of gas, operation of gas pipeline connections, and construction of liquefied natural gas filling stations throughout China. The company derives most of its revenue from the sale of natural gas. Although the company's customers are mainly residential users in terms of the total number of customers, the majority of its sales revenue comes from industrial and commercial entities. Secondarily, customers using liquefied natural gas to power their vehicles and gas pipeline connection operation fees also represent significant revenue streams for the company.