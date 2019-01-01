QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd is a Chinese investment holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in the transportation and sale of gas, operation of gas pipeline connections, and construction of liquefied natural gas filling stations throughout China. The company derives most of its revenue from the sale of natural gas. Although the company's customers are mainly residential users in terms of the total number of customers, the majority of its sales revenue comes from industrial and commercial entities. Secondarily, customers using liquefied natural gas to power their vehicles and gas pipeline connection operation fees also represent significant revenue streams for the company.

Tian Lun Gas Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Tian Lun Gas Hldgs (CTLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tian Lun Gas Hldgs (OTCPK: CTLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tian Lun Gas Hldgs's (CTLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tian Lun Gas Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Tian Lun Gas Hldgs (CTLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tian Lun Gas Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Tian Lun Gas Hldgs (CTLGF)?

A

The stock price for Tian Lun Gas Hldgs (OTCPK: CTLGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tian Lun Gas Hldgs (CTLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tian Lun Gas Hldgs.

Q

When is Tian Lun Gas Hldgs (OTCPK:CTLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Tian Lun Gas Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tian Lun Gas Hldgs (CTLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tian Lun Gas Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Tian Lun Gas Hldgs (CTLGF) operate in?

A

Tian Lun Gas Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.