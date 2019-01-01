QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.86 - 1.01
Mkt Cap
398.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
38.69
EPS
0
Shares
447.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
COSCO Shipping International (Singapore) Co Ltd is an investment holding company that operates ship repair, marine engineering and dry bulk shipping outfits in China and Singapore. Further, it also provides services that include property management. It operates in the following segment: shipping, ship repair and marine engineering activities, logistics, and property management. The majority of its revenue gets derived from the Logistics segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

COSCO Shipping Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy COSCO Shipping (CSCMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of COSCO Shipping (OTCPK: CSCMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are COSCO Shipping's (CSCMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for COSCO Shipping.

Q

What is the target price for COSCO Shipping (CSCMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for COSCO Shipping

Q

Current Stock Price for COSCO Shipping (CSCMY)?

A

The stock price for COSCO Shipping (OTCPK: CSCMY) is $0.89 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does COSCO Shipping (CSCMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2012.

Q

When is COSCO Shipping (OTCPK:CSCMY) reporting earnings?

A

COSCO Shipping does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is COSCO Shipping (CSCMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for COSCO Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does COSCO Shipping (CSCMY) operate in?

A

COSCO Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.