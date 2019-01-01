Ceres Power Holdings PLC is a UK- based technology solutions provider. It is one of the leading developers of fuel cell technology, which enables the production of clean and low-cost energy. The company's business revolves around its key product, the Ceres SteelCell. It is a perforated sheet of steel with a ceramic layer that converts fuel directly into electrical power. Its SteelCell technology uses the existing infrastructure of mains natural gas and is manufactured using commodity materials, such as steel. Ceres primarily caters to the automotive industry. Among its other markets are transportation, commercial and light industrial sectors.