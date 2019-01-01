QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.7 - 4.7
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.9K
Div / Yield
0.12/2.52%
52 Wk
4.5 - 6.72
Mkt Cap
10.9B
Payout Ratio
35.09
Open
4.7
P/E
13.98
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Resources Gas Group is a leading gas utilities group in China engaged in city gas distribution, including piped natural gas distribution and natural gas filling stations. At the end of 2020, CRG's portfolio comprised 257 city gas projects in China. The firm achieved annual gas sales volume of 29.0 billion cubic meters and has connected 41.5 million residential customers, or a penetration rate of 52.4%.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Resources Gas Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Resources Gas Group (CRGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCPK: CRGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Resources Gas Group's (CRGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Resources Gas Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Resources Gas Group (CRGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Resources Gas Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Resources Gas Group (CRGGF)?

A

The stock price for China Resources Gas Group (OTCPK: CRGGF) is $4.7 last updated Today at 4:03:49 PM.

Q

Does China Resources Gas Group (CRGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Resources Gas Group.

Q

When is China Resources Gas Group (OTCPK:CRGGF) reporting earnings?

A

China Resources Gas Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Resources Gas Group (CRGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Resources Gas Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Resources Gas Group (CRGGF) operate in?

A

China Resources Gas Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.