Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.02/3.84%
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
70.93
Open
-
P/E
18.39
Shares
10.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Power International Development Ltd is engaged in the generation and sales of electricity in Mainland China. The company's operating segments are coal-fired power, hydropower, wind power, and photovoltaic power. The company generates a majority of its revenue from coal-fired power segment.

China Power Intl Dev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Power Intl Dev (CPWIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Power Intl Dev (OTCPK: CPWIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Power Intl Dev's (CPWIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Power Intl Dev.

Q

What is the target price for China Power Intl Dev (CPWIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Power Intl Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for China Power Intl Dev (CPWIF)?

A

The stock price for China Power Intl Dev (OTCPK: CPWIF) is $0.5217 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Power Intl Dev (CPWIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Power Intl Dev.

Q

When is China Power Intl Dev (OTCPK:CPWIF) reporting earnings?

A

China Power Intl Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Power Intl Dev (CPWIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Power Intl Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does China Power Intl Dev (CPWIF) operate in?

A

China Power Intl Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.