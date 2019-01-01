QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
108.87 - 112.78
Vol / Avg.
310.5K/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
111.47 - 365.22
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
112.78
P/E
-
EPS
-1.23
Shares
74.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 12:10PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:04AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Coupa Software is a cloud-based provider of business spend management, or BSM, solutions. Coupa's BSM platform provides visibility into all spend, allowing companies to gain control over their spending, optimize their supplier network and supply chains, and manage liquidity. The platform's transactional core consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment solutions, while supporting modules ranging from strategic sourcing solutions to supply chain design and planning solutions round out the comprehensive spend management ecosystem.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.310 0.2900
REV178.340M185.816M7.476M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coupa Software Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coupa Software (COUP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coupa Software's (COUP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coupa Software (COUP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) was reported by Mizuho on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting COUP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.60% upside). 47 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coupa Software (COUP)?

A

The stock price for Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) is $109.61 last updated Today at 3:37:31 PM.

Q

Does Coupa Software (COUP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coupa Software.

Q

When is Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) reporting earnings?

A

Coupa Software’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is Coupa Software (COUP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coupa Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Coupa Software (COUP) operate in?

A

Coupa Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.