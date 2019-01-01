CO2 Solutions Inc is a Canada-based firm engaged in the development of proprietary technologies for capturing and producing of carbon dioxide. The company is focused on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, pulp and paper, water treatment, greenhouses, beverage carbonation, and other uses. Most of its revenue comes from the Canada market, while it also has a presence in the United States and European countries.