CO2 Solutions Inc is a Canada-based firm engaged in the development of proprietary technologies for capturing and producing of carbon dioxide. The company is focused on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, pulp and paper, water treatment, greenhouses, beverage carbonation, and other uses. Most of its revenue comes from the Canada market, while it also has a presence in the United States and European countries.

CO2 Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CO2 Solutions (COSLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CO2 Solutions (OTCEM: COSLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CO2 Solutions's (COSLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CO2 Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for CO2 Solutions (COSLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CO2 Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for CO2 Solutions (COSLF)?

A

The stock price for CO2 Solutions (OTCEM: COSLF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 14:31:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CO2 Solutions (COSLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CO2 Solutions.

Q

When is CO2 Solutions (OTCEM:COSLF) reporting earnings?

A

CO2 Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CO2 Solutions (COSLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CO2 Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does CO2 Solutions (COSLF) operate in?

A

CO2 Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.