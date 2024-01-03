TDCX Receives Preliminary Non-binding Proposal Letter, Joins Pure Storage, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2024 10:24 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 150 points on Wednesday.

Shares of TDCX Inc. TDCX rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after it disclosed receiving a preliminary non-binding acquisition offer.

The company got an acquisition offer from Laurent Junique, its Founder, Executive Chairman, Director, and CEO, for a purchase price of $6.60/share or ADS in cash. The company has created a special committee of the Board, comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors, to consider the proposal letter dated Jan. 2, 2024.

TDCX shares surged 28% to $6.18 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN shares jumped 16.2% to $15.17. Dyne Therapeutics released initial clinical data from its ACHIEVE trial of DYNE-101 in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and its DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR gained 16.1% to $10.45.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU climbed 15.1% to $3.7601.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR surged 7% to $33.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported pricing of offering of 15.79 million shares at $28.50 per share.
  • NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS rose 6.9% to $1.54.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL rose 6.5% to $6.44. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained Anavex Life Sciences with a Buy and lowered the price target from $54 to $40.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. COLL rose 6% to $33.11.
  • Jumia Technologies AG JMIA gained 5.4% to $3.5412. Morgan Stanley analyst Luke Holbrook upgraded Jumia Technologies from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $3 to $3.6.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG rose 5.1% to $36.58 after it was announced the company will join the S&P MidCap 400.
  • Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML gained 5% to $27.83.
  • TAL Education Group TAL rose 4.9% to $12.37.
  • Suncor Energy Inc. SU gained 4.2% to $33.45.

 

