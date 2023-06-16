Why Squarespace Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Oncorus, Inc. ONCR shares surged 258% to $0.2781.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO shares jumped 216.2% to $0.2622 after the company won U.S. Patent for prebiotic compositions and methods of use thereof for modulation of the microbiome.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB gained 58% to $0.1296. Navidea Biopharmaceutical recently posted a narrower first-quarter loss.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares climbed 32.1% to $5.36 as the company announced the start of commercial spaceline operations. The company said its first commercial spaceflight, "Galactic 01," is set to fly between June 27 and June 30.
- Plutonian Acquisition Corp. PLTNR shares surged 24.2% to $0.41 after jumping 32% on Thursday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT rose 21.7% to $3.48. Microbot Medical announced multiple peer reviewed abstracts accepted by the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe.
- VCI Global Limited VCIG gained 20.2% to $2.91 after it announced a partnership with Fusionex to provide Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Services to clients.
- iRobot Corporation IRBT shares climbed 19.2% to $50.15 after UK's Competition and Markets Authority cleared its acquisition deal with Amazon.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE gained 17% to $3.2295. NeuBase Therapeutics recently announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN shares rose 16.2% to $0.1866. Humanigen recently presented promising new hematologic data from PREACH-M trial for chronic myelomonocytic leukemia treatment at the 2023 European Hematology Association Congress.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO gained 15.4% to $0.1960.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC climbed 15% to $0.4950.
- AppHarvest, Inc. APPH gained 14.1% to $0.4599.
- OpGen, Inc. OPGN shares climbed 13.9% to $0.6950. OpGen, last month, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation ADRT shares gained 13.8% to $12.40.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE gained 13.3% to $4.7683..
- Cohen & Company Inc. COHN rose 13.3% to $5.11.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC surged 11.6% to $1.23.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 10.8% to $0.6095.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR shares gained 10.8% to $2.25 after climbing over 18% on Thursday.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA gained 8.6% to $1.52 after gaining around 30% on Thursday. The EV maker also gained last week after shareholders reportedly rejected the company's proposal to issue more stock shares.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH rose 8.3% to $4.4185.
- Eneti Inc. NETI gained 8.2% to $12.68 after the company and Cadeler A/S announced they have entered into a business combination agreement to combine through a stock-for-stock exchange.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS gained 8.1% to $2.00.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI rose 7.5% to $0.1930. MEI Pharma and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, said that the companies will host a recorded joint video webcast that will be available at 8:00 am Eastern Time on June 19, 2023.
- Squarespace, Inc. SQSP shares rose 7.2% to $33.64 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Google Domains assets.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS gained 6.8% to $6.60 following quarterly results.
- MorphoSys AG MOR rose 6.5% to $7.57. JP Morgan upgraded MorphoSys from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $3.3 to $10.
- Adobe Inc. ADBE shares gained 2.2% to $501.63 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong earnings forecast.
Losers
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares fell 52.5% to $2.76 after the company announced pricing of an approximately $8.5 million public offering,
- Applied UV, Inc. AUVI fell 42.1% to $1.10. Applied UV retained Quantiva to integrate AI and machine learning capabilities into its PURONetaAnd Airocide Systems.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC dropped 30.1% to $0.58.
- EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II EDTX shares dropped 20.5% to $26.89 after jumping 207% on Thursday. The company announced Wednesday an amendment to extend the date to consummate a business combination from June 15, 2023 to Dec. 15, 2023.
- Clene Inc. CLNN fell 19.1% to $0.85 after the company announced pricing of a $40 million public offering. Clene’s CNM-Au8 treatment demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of plasma neurofilament light chain levels compared to placebo at 24 weeks.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS fell 16.8% to $4.48. Coherus BioSciences agreed to acquire Surface Oncology Inc SURF, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology (I-O) company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment.
- Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR dropped 16.5% to $0.9101.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. STXS fell 14.5% to $1.7275. Stereotaxis will initiate first-in-human trial to support CE Mark application of MAGiC Catheter.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU shares dropped 14.1% to $3.2897 after gaining 31% on Thursday.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR fell 13.6% to $0.1988.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ATIP dropped 13.5% to $8.83. ATI Physical Therapy completed transaction support agreement to increase liquidity and financial flexibility.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS shares fell 13.5% to $0.3009. VIQ Solutions shares gained 32% on Thursday after the company partnered Justice AV Solutions to bring AI-generated draft transcripts of courtroom proceedings.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI dropped 13.4% to $2.83.
- Cabot Corporation CBT fell 10.4% to $66.83 after the company disclosed the impact of the current demand environment on its business segments.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ fell 10.1% to $5.10 after jumping around 25% on Thursday. The company recently reported a $2 million buyback program.
- Axcella Health Inc. AXLA dropped 9.9% to $0.2821.
- MicroVision, Inc. MVIS fell 9.4% to $4.5750. Microvision said it entered into sales agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group relating to sale of up to $45 million of company’s common stock.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OLMA fell 8.2% to $8.34.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON fell 7.9% to $0.3009 after adding 16% on Thursday. Tenon Medical recently priced its public offering of $5.6M at $0.56 per unit.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI dropped 7.5% to $26.27.
Now Read This: Bitcoin Surpasses This Key Level; Trust Wallet Token Emerges As Top Gainer
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.