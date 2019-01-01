QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc provides communication services for business and residential customers across various states in the U.S. Its business product suite includes data and Internet solutions, voice, data center services, security services, managed and IT services, and an expanded suite of cloud services. It provides wholesale solutions to wireless and wireline carriers and other service providers including data, voice, network connections, and custom fiber builds and last-mile connections. It offers residential high-speed Internet, video, phone, and home security services as well as multi-service residential and small business bundles.

Consolidated Comms Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consolidated Comms Hldgs (CNSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Consolidated Comms Hldgs's (CNSL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Consolidated Comms Hldgs (CNSL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) was reported by Citigroup on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CNSL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Consolidated Comms Hldgs (CNSL)?

A

The stock price for Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) is $7.02 last updated Today at 3:30:23 PM.

Q

Does Consolidated Comms Hldgs (CNSL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 1, 2019 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2019.

Q

When is Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) reporting earnings?

A

Consolidated Comms Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Consolidated Comms Hldgs (CNSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consolidated Comms Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Consolidated Comms Hldgs (CNSL) operate in?

A

Consolidated Comms Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.