Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.87%
52 Wk
0.7 - 1.09
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
25.87
Open
-
P/E
33.42
Shares
3.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The business activities of the group are functioned through Property Management Services and Value-added Services and Car parking spaces trading business. Property Management Services division provides services such as security, repairs and maintenance, cleaning and garden landscape maintenance, pre-delivery services, and engineering service quality monitoring. Value-added services include engineering services such as automation consulting, engineering product sales, equipment upgrade services, community leasing, and other services. In addition the group is also involved in trading of various types of car parking spaces. The company derives majority of revenue from Property Management Services.

China Overseas Property Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Overseas Property (CNPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Overseas Property (OTCPK: CNPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Overseas Property's (CNPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Overseas Property.

Q

What is the target price for China Overseas Property (CNPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Overseas Property

Q

Current Stock Price for China Overseas Property (CNPPF)?

A

The stock price for China Overseas Property (OTCPK: CNPPF) is $1.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:51:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Overseas Property (CNPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Overseas Property.

Q

When is China Overseas Property (OTCPK:CNPPF) reporting earnings?

A

China Overseas Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Overseas Property (CNPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Overseas Property.

Q

What sector and industry does China Overseas Property (CNPPF) operate in?

A

China Overseas Property is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.