China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The business activities of the group are functioned through Property Management Services and Value-added Services and Car parking spaces trading business. Property Management Services division provides services such as security, repairs and maintenance, cleaning and garden landscape maintenance, pre-delivery services, and engineering service quality monitoring. Value-added services include engineering services such as automation consulting, engineering product sales, equipment upgrade services, community leasing, and other services. In addition the group is also involved in trading of various types of car parking spaces. The company derives majority of revenue from Property Management Services.