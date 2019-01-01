QQQ
Nov 26, 2021
Cineworld Group PLC is a diversified media company, which operates chains of movie theaters. Its business segments are the U.S., U.K., & Ireland and the rest of the world (ROW). Within each segment, it operates theaters through different brands. In the U.S., Cineworld owns cinema brands Regal, United Artists, and Edwards theaters. They operate out of Cineworld and Picturehouse in the U.K. and Ireland. Cineworld also owns Cinema City in Central and Eastern Europe and Yes Planet and Rav-Chen in Israel for its ROW segment. The company generates revenue through ticket sales and food, beverage, and merchandise sales. It also earns additional revenue through retail and screen advertising and property market and development. The company generates most of its revenue in the U.S.

Cineworld Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cineworld Group (CNNWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cineworld Group (OTCPK: CNNWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cineworld Group's (CNNWF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Cineworld Group (CNNWF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Cineworld Group (CNNWF)?

A

The stock price for Cineworld Group (OTCPK: CNNWF) is $0.52265 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cineworld Group (CNNWF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Cineworld Group (OTCPK:CNNWF) reporting earnings?

A

Cineworld Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cineworld Group (CNNWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cineworld Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Cineworld Group (CNNWF) operate in?

A

Cineworld Group is in the sector and industry.