Range
3.17 - 3.17
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/27.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 15.7
Mkt Cap
68.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.69
Shares
21.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Checkmate Pharmaceuticals's (CMPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) was reported by B of A Securities on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting CMPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)?

A

The stock price for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) is $3.17 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) pay a dividend?

A

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend.

Q

When is Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) reporting earnings?

A

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) operate in?

A

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.