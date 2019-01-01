OXE Marine AB designs and builds commercial diesel outboard named OXE Diesel. The company's product range includes OXE 125, OXE 150, OXE 175, OXE 200, OXE 300, OXE KRETA, and its accessories. The OXE Diesel offers solutions for governmental, oil and gas, search and rescue and large commercial applications, also for small craft fishermen and fish farmers, survey, tourism, yacht tender, taxi and pilot operations - all applications where range, load-carrying performance, and running costs are significant factors.