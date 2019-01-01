QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
63M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
254.9M
Outstanding
OXE Marine AB designs and builds commercial diesel outboard named OXE Diesel. The company's product range includes OXE 125, OXE 150, OXE 175, OXE 200, OXE 300, OXE KRETA, and its accessories. The OXE Diesel offers solutions for governmental, oil and gas, search and rescue and large commercial applications, also for small craft fishermen and fish farmers, survey, tourism, yacht tender, taxi and pilot operations - all applications where range, load-carrying performance, and running costs are significant factors.

OXE Marine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy OXE Marine (CMMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OXE Marine (OTCPK: CMMCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are OXE Marine's (CMMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OXE Marine.

Q

What is the target price for OXE Marine (CMMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OXE Marine

Q

Current Stock Price for OXE Marine (CMMCF)?

A

The stock price for OXE Marine (OTCPK: CMMCF) is $0.247 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:26:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OXE Marine (CMMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OXE Marine.

Q

When is OXE Marine (OTCPK:CMMCF) reporting earnings?

A

OXE Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OXE Marine (CMMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OXE Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does OXE Marine (CMMCF) operate in?

A

OXE Marine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.