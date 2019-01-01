QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
7.47
Shares
35M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Computer Engineering & Consulting Ltd. is a Japan-based company engaged in software development, information technology (IT) management, and verification services. It offers comprehensive ICT services, and operates in the business divisions of Digital Industry Business and Service Integration Business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Computer Engineering & Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Computer Engineering & Co (CMECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Computer Engineering & Co (OTCGM: CMECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Computer Engineering & Co's (CMECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Computer Engineering & Co.

Q

What is the target price for Computer Engineering & Co (CMECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Computer Engineering & Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Computer Engineering & Co (CMECF)?

A

The stock price for Computer Engineering & Co (OTCGM: CMECF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Computer Engineering & Co (CMECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Computer Engineering & Co.

Q

When is Computer Engineering & Co (OTCGM:CMECF) reporting earnings?

A

Computer Engineering & Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Computer Engineering & Co (CMECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Computer Engineering & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Computer Engineering & Co (CMECF) operate in?

A

Computer Engineering & Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.