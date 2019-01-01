|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Calyxt’s space includes: Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI), Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX), Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR).
The latest price target for Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) was reported by Roth Capital on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CLXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 747.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) is $1.18 last updated Today at 2:44:16 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Calyxt.
Calyxt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Calyxt.
Calyxt is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.