Range
1.17 - 1.24
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/128.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.15 - 11.89
Mkt Cap
45.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
38.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Calyxt Inc is a developer of a plant based synthetic biotechnology company. It leverages its proprietary PlantSpring technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. The company's diversified offerings are delivered through its proprietary BioFactory manufacturing process.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Calyxt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calyxt (CLXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calyxt's (CLXT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Calyxt (CLXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) was reported by Roth Capital on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CLXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 747.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Calyxt (CLXT)?

A

The stock price for Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) is $1.18 last updated Today at 2:44:16 PM.

Q

Does Calyxt (CLXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calyxt.

Q

When is Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) reporting earnings?

A

Calyxt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Calyxt (CLXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calyxt.

Q

What sector and industry does Calyxt (CLXT) operate in?

A

Calyxt is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.