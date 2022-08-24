Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS shares rose 25.2% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. Bird secured permit extensions and expanded to new U.S. cities.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV shares rose 20.4% to $5.43 in pre-market trading after Point72 Asset Management reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH rose 13.6% to $8.91 in pre-market trading. Farfetch and business tycoon Mohamed Alabbar's Symphony Global have acquired 47.5% and 3.2% stakes, respectively, in online luxury and fashion retailer YOOX NET-A-PORTER (YNAP).
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX rose 13.5% to $17.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 285% on Tuesday. Starbox Group priced 5 million share IPO at $4.00 per share.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 12.1% to $9.84 in pre-market trading after the company reportedly secured a loan deal to bolster its balance sheet. The home goods retailer has selected a lender following a marketing process undertaken by JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF rose 12.1% to $7.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced an expanded distribution agreement with Walmart that will increase the availability of the company's branded products in stores across the US.
- MoneyLion Inc. ML shares rose 11.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading.
- Cue Health Inc. HLTH rose 11.1% to $4.32 in pre-market trading. Cue Health recently announced the preprint publication of an independent clinical study demonstrating that its point of care (POC) molecular COVID-19 test is as accurate as a centralized lab-based RT-PCR.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN rose 11% to $3.14 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 7% on Monday.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 10.7% to $0.4429 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Tuesday.
- FGI Industries Ltd.FGI rose 10.1% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Tuesday. FGI Industries recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.10.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. GBR shares rose 9.5% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after climbing 17% on Tuesday. New Concept Energy recently posted Q2 EPS of $0.02.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 8.7% to $0.5120 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Intuit Inc. INTU rose 5.7% to $474.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares fell 20.4% to $0.5570 in pre-market trading. WindTree shares jumped 55% on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of KL4 surfactant and AEROSURF.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares fell 20.8% to $0.2812 in pre-market trading after the company announced share consolidation to meet Nasdaq listing criteria.
- Bit Brother Limited BTB fell 17% to $0.24 in pre-market trading. Bit Brother New York recently signed a lease agreement with access to 62.5MWs of green power.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS fell 15.8% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN fell 13.8% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. Nordstrom reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but lowered its FY22 outlook.
- Puyi Inc. PUYI fell 12.2% to $7.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS fell 10.9% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 10.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after climbing 53% on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.29 per share.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 8.5% to $0.65 in pre-market trading. Helius Medical Technologies shares gained 29% on Tuesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited CLWT fell 7.5% to $1.61 in pre-market trading.
- Oragenics, Inc. OGEN fell 7.2% to $0.3386 in pre-market trading.
- AutoWeb, Inc. AUTO shares fell 6.9% to $0.3601 in pre-market trading. Ascendiant Capital, on Tuesday, downgraded AutoWeb from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $1.25 to $0.39.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.