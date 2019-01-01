QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Vesuvius PLC is a provider in metal flow engineering. The company's operating segment includes Flow Control; Advanced Refractories; Sensors and Probes and Foundry. It generates maximum revenue from the Flow Control segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the EMEA region.

Vesuvius Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Vesuvius (CKSNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vesuvius (OTCPK: CKSNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vesuvius's (CKSNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vesuvius.

Q

What is the target price for Vesuvius (CKSNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vesuvius

Q

Current Stock Price for Vesuvius (CKSNY)?

A

The stock price for Vesuvius (OTCPK: CKSNY) is $

Q

Does Vesuvius (CKSNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 29, 2013.

Q

When is Vesuvius (OTCPK:CKSNY) reporting earnings?

A

Vesuvius does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vesuvius (CKSNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vesuvius.

Q

What sector and industry does Vesuvius (CKSNY) operate in?

A

Vesuvius is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.