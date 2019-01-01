QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Citizens Financial Corp WV is a bank holding company. The company provides retail and commercial banking services. It provides full service personal and commercial banking along with wealth management services.

Citizens Financial Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Financial Corp (CIWV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Financial Corp (OTCPK: CIWV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Financial Corp's (CIWV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens Financial Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Financial Corp (CIWV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens Financial Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Financial Corp (CIWV)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Financial Corp (OTCPK: CIWV) is $19.8 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:34:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens Financial Corp (CIWV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Citizens Financial Corp (OTCPK:CIWV) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Financial Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens Financial Corp (CIWV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Financial Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Financial Corp (CIWV) operate in?

A

Citizens Financial Corp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.