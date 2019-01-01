|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Citizens Financial Corp (OTCPK: CIWV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Citizens Financial Corp.
There is no analysis for Citizens Financial Corp
The stock price for Citizens Financial Corp (OTCPK: CIWV) is $19.8 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:34:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.
Citizens Financial Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Citizens Financial Corp.
Citizens Financial Corp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.