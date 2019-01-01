ñol

Choice Hotels Intl
(NYSE:CHH)
129.66
2.02[1.58%]
At close: May 27
129.50
-0.1600[-0.12%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low128.4 - 131.08
52 Week High/Low110.95 - 157.46
Open / Close128.41 / 129.5
Float / Outstanding44.9M / 55.8M
Vol / Avg.253.3K / 251.4K
Mkt Cap7.2B
P/E21.76
50d Avg. Price136.05
Div / Yield0.95/0.73%
Payout Ratio15.55
EPS1.21
Total Float44.9M

Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Choice Hotels Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$1.030

Quarterly Revenue

$257.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$257.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Choice Hotels Intl beat estimated earnings by 15.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $74.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Choice Hotels Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.84 1.36 0.88 0.60
EPS Actual 0.99 1.51 1.22 0.57
Revenue Estimate 274.86M 311.14M 276.56M 200.70M
Revenue Actual 284.64M 323.37M 278.34M 182.95M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Choice Hotels Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Choice Hotels Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) reporting earnings?
A

Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Q
What were Choice Hotels Intl’s (NYSE:CHH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $276.8M, which beat the estimate of $254.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.