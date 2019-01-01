City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for City Holding
City Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting CHCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.91% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) was provided by Piper Sandler, and City Holding maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of City Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for City Holding was filed on October 27, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 27, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest City Holding (CHCO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $60.00 to $65.00. The current price City Holding (CHCO) is trading at is $81.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
