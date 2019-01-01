City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
City Holding beat estimated earnings by 12.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.25.
Revenue was up $1.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at City Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.33
|1.24
|1.16
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|1.47
|1.41
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|56.56M
|55.47M
|53.85M
|54.05M
|Revenue Actual
|58.25M
|57.44M
|55.36M
|54.17M
Earnings History
