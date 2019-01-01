Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$8.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Comstock Holding Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Comstock Holding Co Questions & Answers
When is Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) reporting earnings?
Comstock Holding Co (CHCI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Comstock Holding Co’s (NASDAQ:CHCI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.