Crude Oil Dips Over 4%; OPEC Cuts Global Oil Demand Outlook

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded down 0.39% to 40,671.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.68% to 16,999.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 5,484.05.
Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Real estate shares surged by 0.9% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 2%.
Top Headline
WTI crude oil futures dipped more than 4% during Tuesday's session after OPEC slashed its demand projections for the second time in two months.
OPEC said it now sees global oil demand increasing by 2 million barrels per day in 2024, down 80,000 bpd from its prior outlook.
Equities Trading UP
- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI shares shot up 120% to $2.2850 after the company announced it was rewarded $500K in new orders from a government defense ministry.
- Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. AVO got a boost, surging 21% to $12.92 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO shares were also up, gaining 17% to $10.51 following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Edgio, Inc. EGIO shares dropped 32% to $0.8362. Edgio shares tumbled on Monday after the company filed for Chapter 11 relief. The company entered into a stalking horse asset purchase agreement with Lynrock.
- Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT were down 14% to $6.41 following second-quarter results.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. ALIM was down, falling 18% to $4.5650 after the company announced it filed a lawsuit against ANI Pharmaceuticals to fulfill its contractual obligation for the merger agreement.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 4.4% to $65.71 while gold traded up 0.4% at $2,541.90.
Silver traded down 0.3% to $28.56 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1.3% to $4.0920.
Euro zone
European shares closed lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.54%, Germany's DAX declined 0.96% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.24%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.61%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.78%.
Regular pay in the UK, excluding bonuses, rose 5.1% year-over-year to GBP 647/week in the three months to July, while UK's unemployment rate declined to 4.1% from May to July.
Industrial production in Italy declined by 0.9% month-over-month in July compared to a 0.5% gain in June. Spain’s industrial output declined by 0.4% year-over-year in July. The annual inflation rate in Germany eased to 1.9% in August from 2.3% in the prior month.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.16%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.22%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.28% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.
Japan's machine tool orders fell 3.5% year-over-year to JPY 110,771 million for August. China’s trade surplus widened to $91.02 billion in August from $67.81 billion in the year-ago period.
Economics
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 91.2 in August, recording the weakest reading in three months, and versus July's reading of 93.7.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.