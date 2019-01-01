Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting CGNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.07% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Cognyte Software maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cognyte Software, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cognyte Software was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cognyte Software (CGNT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $12.00. The current price Cognyte Software (CGNT) is trading at is $7.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
