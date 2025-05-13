India Weighs Tariffs On US Goods In WTO Dispute Over Trump's Steel And Aluminum Duties Amid Ongoing Trade Talks

India is considering imposing import duties on select U.S. products to counter Washington’s 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, according to a document submitted to the World Trade Organization on Monday.

The filing stated these U.S. measures affect $7.6 billion worth of Indian exports but didn’t specify which American products might face retaliatory duties, Reuters reported.

The move follows the U.S. reimposition of steel and aluminum tariffs in March, extending policies first implemented during President Donald Trump‘s first term in 2018.

Trump’s administration has also threatened additional 26% reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods. The two nations are currently negotiating a trade deal, with India reportedly offering to reduce its tariff gap with the U.S. by two-thirds.

