Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.590
Quarterly Revenue
$753.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$753.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Century Aluminum using advanced sorting and filters.
Century Aluminum Questions & Answers
When is Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) reporting earnings?
Century Aluminum (CENX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.24.
What were Century Aluminum’s (NASDAQ:CENX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $388.8M, which missed the estimate of $398.3M.
