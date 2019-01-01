Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) was reported by Wolfe Research on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting CENX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.18% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Century Aluminum downgraded their peer perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Century Aluminum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Century Aluminum was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Century Aluminum (CENX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $30.00 to $14.00. The current price Century Aluminum (CENX) is trading at is $12.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
