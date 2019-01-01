Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Celsius Holdings beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $83.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Celsius Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.06 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.15 0.03 0.05 0.01 Revenue Estimate 92.09M 73.62M 53.47M 42.07M Revenue Actual 104.25M 94.91M 65.07M 50.03M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.