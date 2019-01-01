Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings
Celsius Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting CELH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.38% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Celsius Holdings maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Celsius Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Celsius Holdings was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Celsius Holdings (CELH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $55.00. The current price Celsius Holdings (CELH) is trading at is $70.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
