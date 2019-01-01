Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 20
EPS
$-1.630
Quarterly Revenue
$103.2K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$136.4K
Earnings History
Camber Energy Questions & Answers
When is Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) reporting earnings?
Camber Energy (CEI) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 20, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Camber Energy’s (AMEX:CEI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
