There is no Press for this Ticker
China Electronics Holdings Inc is a development stage company.

see more
China Electronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Electronics (CEHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Electronics (OTCPK: CEHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Electronics's (CEHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for China Electronics (CEHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for China Electronics (CEHD)?

A

The stock price for China Electronics (OTCPK: CEHD) is $0.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:08:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Electronics (CEHD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Electronics.

Q

When is China Electronics (OTCPK:CEHD) reporting earnings?

A

China Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Electronics (CEHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does China Electronics (CEHD) operate in?

A

China Electronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.