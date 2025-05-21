May 21, 2025 9:05 AM 3 min read

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says Nuclear Energy Could Overtake Solar As Cheapest Power Source: Here's A List Of Nuclear Energy Linked ETFs To Consider

Follow

After grappling with regulatory hurdles, rising capital costs, and rapidly declining costs of renewables like solar, Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest highlights in its new research that nuclear energy can potentially emerge as the lowest-cost source of electricity, outcompeting solar.

What Happened: A new research note from Sam Korus, the director of research for autonomous technology and robotics at Ark, published on May 14, highlights that nuclear power’s promise of reliable baseload energy was overshadowed by soaring expenses, particularly after the 1970s.

While solar costs have plummeted, Ark Invest’s analysis highlights a crucial, often overlooked factor: utilization rates.

“A quick glance suggests nuclear wouldn’t be as low as solar on a cost-per-watt basis,” the research note explains, “but importantly, the first glance misses a key point: nuclear plants operate at more than 80% utilization, while solar plants operate at a capacity utilization rate in the low 20s%.”

When adjusted for this, the playing field dramatically shifts, explains Korus in his research.

The research proposes four potential cost scenarios for nuclear, with the most optimistic envisioning a “step-change cost decline to pre-1975 nuclear cost trendline.”

This discontinuous drop, driven by new companies like Oklo Inc. OKLO, could lead to overall capital costs of approximately $3.3 trillion, making nuclear power the lowest-cost option.

Korus adds, “The future of nuclear energy depends upon costs. If a company were to achieve a discontinuous decline in costs, nuclear power could emerge as the lowest-cost source of electricity.”

Here’s a list of some solar energy-linked stocks and exchange-traded funds that investors could consider.

Nuclear Energy Linked StocksYTD PerformanceOne-Year Performance
Oklo Inc. OKLO71.95%404.97%
Nuscale Power Corp.SMR32.58%217.30%
Lightbridge Corp. LTBR96.27%220.83%
Centrus Energy Corp. LEU28.41%96.79%
BWX Technologies Inc. BWXT-1.14%24.59%
Constellation Energy Corp. CEG20.53%31.36%
Talen Energy Corp. TLN13.65%123.86%
Entergy Corp. ETR11.84%47.66%
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Nuclear Energy Stocks Linked ETFsYTD PerformanceOne-Year Performance
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR4.30%-0.74%
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM-14.84%-37.40%
Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF NUKZ11.74%39.05%
Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF URAN2.79%11.11%
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Uranium ETF URAX-37.13%-60.30%

See Also: Big Beautiful Bill Will ‘Explode The Deficit,’ And Make The Rich Richer: Congressional Budget Office Estimates 4% Income Fall For Lowest Decile Of Americans By 2033

Why It Matters: Talking about solar energy, Korus said that while solar costs are expected to continue their decline, there are significant logistical challenges.

“Solar's land requirement at 71.4 million acres would be a considerable logistical challenge,” the note states.

This vast footprint, coupled with complex real estate negotiations and long interconnect times, could make large-scale solar deployment difficult, leaving a vital role for alternative sources like nuclear.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell in premarket on Wednesday. The SPY was down 0.44% to $590.22, while the QQQ declined 0.47% to $517.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

BWXT Logo
BWXTBWX Technologies Inc
$109.25-0.87%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
63.99
Growth
95.32
Quality
57.43
Value
23.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CEG Logo
CEGConstellation Energy Corp
$289.30-1.06%
ETR Logo
ETREntergy Corp
$84.33-%
LEU Logo
LEUCentrus Energy Corp
$93.32-1.86%
LTBR Logo
LTBRLightbridge Corp
$9.82-1.90%
NLR Logo
NLRVanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF
$88.280.16%
NUKZ Logo
NUKZExchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF
$47.932.59%
OKLO Logo
OKLOOklo Inc
$36.86-1.89%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$516.90-0.65%
SMR Logo
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$23.12-1.53%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$589.14-0.63%
TLN Logo
TLNTalen Energy Corp
$238.00-1.33%
URAN Logo
URANThemes ETF Trust Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF
$30.60-%
URNM Logo
URNMSprott Uranium Miners ETF
$36.55-0.63%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEquitiesMarket SummaryNewsSector ETFsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsFuturesMarketsAnalyst RatingsETFsGeneralARK Investcostsenergynuclear energySam KorusSolarsolar energyutilization
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved