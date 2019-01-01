Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy
Constellation Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting CEG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.91% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Constellation Energy maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Constellation Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Constellation Energy was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Constellation Energy (CEG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $62.00. The current price Constellation Energy (CEG) is trading at is $66.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
