Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In May

As of May 13, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Crown Holdings Inc CCK

On May 12, Crown Holdings reported that it has priced an offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2033. The company's stock jumped around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $99.12.

RSI Value: 72.6

72.6 CCK Price Action: Shares of Crown Holdings gained 0.8% to close at $97.78 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 78.55 Momentum score with Value at 29.80.

Celanese Corp CE

On May 5, Celanese posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter. "Our end-markets in the first quarter exhibited dynamics similar to the fourth quarter, and demand in our businesses developed mostly as we expected," said Scott Richardson, president and chief executive officer. "While tariffs are a constant topic, we saw no direct impact in the first quarter. No matter how the demand environment develops over the remainder of the year, our mission is unchanged." The company's stock gained around 39% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $161.94.

RSI Value: 70.7

70.7 CE Price Action: Shares of Celanese gained 6.5% to close at $54.53 on Monday.

