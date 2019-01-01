Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$142K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$142K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Cadiz using advanced sorting and filters.
Cadiz Questions & Answers
When is Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) reporting earnings?
Cadiz (CDZI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.45, which missed the estimate of $-0.26.
What were Cadiz’s (NASDAQ:CDZI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $108K, which missed the estimate of $120K.
