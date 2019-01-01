Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cadiz
Cadiz Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.50 expecting CDZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 677.78% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Cadiz initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cadiz, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cadiz was filed on January 3, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 3, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cadiz (CDZI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $17.50. The current price Cadiz (CDZI) is trading at is $2.25, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
