QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
18.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
142.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cardero Resource Corp is an exploration stage company. The firm and its subsidiaries are involved in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It is focused on copper exploration and development. The firm's projects include Zonia copper oxide project in Arizona and Silver Queen Property, Arizona.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cardero Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardero Resource (CDYCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardero Resource (OTC: CDYCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cardero Resource's (CDYCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cardero Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Cardero Resource (CDYCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cardero Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardero Resource (CDYCF)?

A

The stock price for Cardero Resource (OTC: CDYCF) is $0.1292 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 17:37:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cardero Resource (CDYCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardero Resource.

Q

When is Cardero Resource (OTC:CDYCF) reporting earnings?

A

Cardero Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cardero Resource (CDYCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardero Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardero Resource (CDYCF) operate in?

A

Cardero Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.