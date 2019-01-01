Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Codere Online Luxembourg using advanced sorting and filters.
Codere Online Luxembourg Questions & Answers
When is Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) reporting earnings?
Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.13.
What were Codere Online Luxembourg’s (NASDAQ:CDRO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $20.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.