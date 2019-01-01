Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg
Codere Online Luxembourg Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ: CDRO) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting CDRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 220.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ: CDRO) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Codere Online Luxembourg initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Codere Online Luxembourg, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Codere Online Luxembourg was filed on February 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) is trading at is $3.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.