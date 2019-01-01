QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.21 - 62.19
Mkt Cap
190.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-3.93
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
Cdon AB is a Nordic region-based marketplace. Customers can choose to shop and compare prices on millions of products. Over 1,500 retailers offer their range on CDON's marketplace to increase their sales. This gives CDON a wide range of products within, movies, music, computers, games, office supplies, books, toys, consumer electronics, household appliances, sport, outdoor, beauty care, fashion, shoes, computers, and computer products.

Cdon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cdon (CDOAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cdon (OTCGM: CDOAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cdon's (CDOAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cdon.

Q

What is the target price for Cdon (CDOAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cdon

Q

Current Stock Price for Cdon (CDOAF)?

A

The stock price for Cdon (OTCGM: CDOAF) is $29.55 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:44:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cdon (CDOAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cdon.

Q

When is Cdon (OTCGM:CDOAF) reporting earnings?

A

Cdon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cdon (CDOAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cdon.

Q

What sector and industry does Cdon (CDOAF) operate in?

A

Cdon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.