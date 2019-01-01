Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cardlytics
Cardlytics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) was reported by Needham on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting CDLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.84% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) was provided by Needham, and Cardlytics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cardlytics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cardlytics was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cardlytics (CDLX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $85.00 to $60.00. The current price Cardlytics (CDLX) is trading at is $27.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
