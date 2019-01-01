Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cardlytics beat estimated earnings by 30.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.55.

Revenue was up $14.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 14.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cardlytics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.54 -0.39 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.33 -0.39 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 76.58M 62.08M 62.81M 51.46M Revenue Actual 90.05M 64.98M 58.85M 53.23M

