Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cardlytics beat estimated earnings by 30.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.55.
Revenue was up $14.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 14.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cardlytics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.54
|-0.39
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.33
|-0.39
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|76.58M
|62.08M
|62.81M
|51.46M
|Revenue Actual
|90.05M
|64.98M
|58.85M
|53.23M
Earnings History
