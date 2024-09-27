Why Establishment Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 28%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA rose sharply in today's pre-market as the company received U.S. FDA approval for Motiva Implants.
Establishment Labs Holdings shares jumped 28.3% to $52.88 in the pre-market trading session.
Gainers
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO rose 51.3% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after jumping 110% on Thursday.
- Onconetix, Inc. ONCO shares rose 40.1% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Onconetix recently announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.
- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF gained 38.9% to $0.5140 in pre-market trading after announcing debt refinancing transactions with PMC Financial Services and Emblem Investment Fund for a $60 million new term loan.
- Expion360 Inc. XPON rose 30.2% to $0.0840 in pre-market trading after declining around 23% on Thursday.
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO shares rose 26.5% to $0.3162 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Thursday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH shares surged 16% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Thursday.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM shares gained 10.1% to $3.27 in pre-market trading. Sonim Technologies recently announced a strategic distribution partnership with TCCM.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 7% to $8.62 in pre-market trading after the company said it inked $54.5 million contract with the United States Air Force Research Lab.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY shares jumped 6.3% to $53.29 in pre-market trading as the company said the U.S. FDA has approved COBENFY™ (xanomeline and trospium chloride), an oral medication for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
Losers
- Volato Group, Inc. SOAR shares dipped 19% to $0.4156 in pre-market trading after jumping 83% on Thursday.
- enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO fell 16.4% to $3.76 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Momentus Inc. MNTS shares fell 16% to $0.4504 in pre-market trading after the company received non-compliance notice from Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO fell 13.8% to $0.2058 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Thursday.
- Telesis Bio, Inc. TBIO shares declined 12.8% to $3.48 in pre-market trading. Telesis Bio shares jumped 72% on Thursday after the company announced a partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to revolutionize DNA and mRNA synthesis.
- Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX shares fell 11.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $2.5 million public offering.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA declined 10.8% to $28.40 in pre-market trading after the SEC charged the company, two former executives for misleading claims about Alzheimer’s clinical trial.
- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH shares declined 9.8% to $0.2643 in pre-market trading.
- Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. GRYP fell 9.6% to $0.5533 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- HP Inc. HPQ shares fell 3.2% to $35.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 2% on Thursday.
