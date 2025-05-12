Orla Mining, ReShape Lifesciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 700 points on Monday.

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.

Orla Mining posted adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, beating market estimates of 10 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $140.67 million missing expectations of $163.19 million.

Orla Mining shares dipped 9.5% to $10.05 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares dipped 22.7% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. ReShape Lifesciences filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million.

AngloGold Ashanti plc AU fell 10% to $40.30 in pre-market trading. AngloGold Ashanti shares gained 7% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

shares declined 9.2% to $20.45 in pre-market trading. IAMGOLD Corporation IAG dipped 8.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading.

dipped 8.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE fell 6.9% to $7.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday.

