Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$188.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$188.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Coeur Mining using advanced sorting and filters.
Coeur Mining Questions & Answers
When is Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) reporting earnings?
Coeur Mining (CDE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which hit the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Coeur Mining’s (NYSE:CDE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $173.4M, which missed the estimate of $178.5M.
