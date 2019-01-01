Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.25 expecting CDE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.68% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Coeur Mining upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Coeur Mining, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Coeur Mining was filed on January 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Coeur Mining (CDE) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $5.25. The current price Coeur Mining (CDE) is trading at is $4.08, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
