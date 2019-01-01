ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ChemoCentryx missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was down $4.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 16.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ChemoCentryx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.50
|-0.45
|-0.54
|-0.40
|EPS Actual
|-0.58
|-0.32
|-0.56
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|11.62M
|13.48M
|4.85M
|7.93M
|Revenue Actual
|2.31M
|17.74M
|1.81M
|10.35M
