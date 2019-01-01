ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ChemoCentryx missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was down $4.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 16.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ChemoCentryx's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.45 -0.54 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.32 -0.56 -0.43 Revenue Estimate 11.62M 13.48M 4.85M 7.93M Revenue Actual 2.31M 17.74M 1.81M 10.35M

