Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Columbia Care
Columbia Care Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Columbia Care (OTCQX: CCHWF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.20 expecting CCHWF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 219.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Columbia Care (OTCQX: CCHWF) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Columbia Care maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Columbia Care, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Columbia Care was filed on November 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Columbia Care (CCHWF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.50 to $5.20. The current price Columbia Care (CCHWF) is trading at is $1.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.